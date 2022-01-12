Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas, and More from ‘Save the Last Dance’: Where Are They Now?

Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Others from ‘Save the Last Dance’: Where Are They Now?

Julia Stiles, Kerry Washington, and other stars danced for their lives in 2001’s Save the Last Dance, long before they became household names.

Sara Johnson (Stiles) is a promising young ballerina who dreams of studying at New York City’s prestigious Juilliard School.

Sara abandons ballet and relocates to Chicago’s Southside to live with her father (Terry Kinney) after her big audition goes wrong and her mother passes away unexpectedly.

With the help of Derek Reynolds (Sean Patrick Thomas), a Georgetown University-bound dancer, she is introduced to hip-hop and begins to broaden her dance horizons.

Save the Last Dance was an instant hit, grossing more than (dollar)130 million worldwide and spawning a 2006 direct-to-DVD sequel.

Despite the fact that Stiles didn’t return for the sequel, she wasn’t completely out of her element when it came to choreography.

In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, the New York City native said that her moves at Bogey Lowenstein’s party in 10 Things I Hate About You helped her stay on beat in the dance film Save the Last Dance.

“I believe it was from that scene that I got the job in Save the Last Dance,” she joked at the time.

“That’s what they told me.”

Stiles worked hard to earn her spot despite having some prior dance experience, and she refused to use a stunt double for her more complex scenes.

She felt like she “had to constantly prove [herself]as a dancer” on set when the film was released when she was 19 years old.

In a 2001 interview, she said, “I understand you’ll have to double on pointe because I can’t do pointe, but everything else has to be me.”

“I also told them I didn’t want a hip-hop double to come in.”

… We concentrated on the hip-hop [scenes], and I was more at ease with them [but]with the ballet, I just had to work really hard to do as well as I could.”

Getting used to the different movement styles was a challenge, but Stiles was up to the task.

“Everyone assumes you won’t.

