Julian Assange Receives Disappointing News Regarding His Extradition

After years of international legal battles, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange may finally be extradited to the United States.

According to CNN, US authorities have won their bid to overturn a British judge’s ruling that protected Assange and allowed him to remain in his most recent home of the United Kingdom. This means the 50-year-old whistleblower may finally face charges for publishing classified US military intelligence in 2010.

Assange has been imprisoned in the United Kingdom since January, when a judge ruled that extradition would be “oppressive” to him.

Assange’s mental health was heavily cited in the ruling, which stated that he was “severely or moderately clinically depressed,” and that the “special administrative measures” he would face in the United States would have a negative impact on him.

On Friday, however, two senior judges overturned this decision, declaring that Assange could be deported to the United States, where he will be given a “fair trial.”

In a statement, Assange’s lawyers said they would appeal the decision to the UK Supreme Court within 14 days.

They also mentioned that Assange has other open appeal cases that have yet to be heard, including one that questions the political motivation of the US extradition request and whether it infringes on Assange’s right to free expression.

The UK courts’ change of heart is the result of a special memo sent by the US after Assange’s extradition was initially denied.

It made four promises to Assange: he would not be held under “special administrative measures,” he would not be held in a maximum security prison unless sentenced there, the US would “consent” to an application to serve any future sentence in Australia if Assange submitted one, and Assange would receive “appropriate clinical and psychological treatment” while in US custody.

These “assurances,” according to the two senior judges, have satisfied their colleague’s complaints from January, but extradition is still not guaranteed.

The case will now be sent back to a district court, where judges will be advised to forward it to the UK Home Secretary, who will most likely make the final decision.

Assange is still imprisoned in the UK.

Julian Assange Gets Bad News in Terms of His Extradition