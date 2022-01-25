Julian Fellowes’ The Gilded Age was inspired by real-life socialites.

The Gilded Age’s Real-Life Socialites

HBO’s The Gilded Age is based on a real group of elite socialites known as “The Four Hundred,” similar to Julian Fellowes’ Downton Abbey. Learn more about their opulent past here.

Downton Abbey has finally arrived in America, and it is well-deserved.

On January 1st,

On April 24, HBO premiered Julian Fellowes’ latest period drama, The Gilded Age, which focused on late-1800s New York City, where old money society fought to keep control from rising robber barons and their equally ambitious wives, rather than the British aristocracy.

“They were living in houses in Washington Square that were not enormous,” Fellowes said of the rivalry to Entertainment Weekly.

They led honorable lives, which was the norm in New York society at the time.

That wasn’t enough for the newcomers, though.

They desired to accomplish something larger and more significant.

The construction of these palaces began on Fifth Avenue and gradually moved north.

As a result, you had these huge rivalries between the new and old families.”

Though the central characters in Fellowes’ new work—played by Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, and others—are fictional, they are based on real-life socialites who battled it out for control of Fifth Avenue and beyond.

No, this isn’t a scene from Gossip Girl.

We’re talking about “The Four Hundred,” the official list that identified the city’s high society and named the crème de la crème.

So, who made the cut, who ruled the roost, and who defied the odds to become the world’s most famous socialite? We’ve got all the juicy details in the gallery below.

Caroline Schermerhorn Astor came as close to royalty as one could get in New York society.

Caroline, also known as Mrs., is the ruler of the Four Hundred.

Until her death in 1908, Astor dictated who was a part of acceptable society.

In a nutshell, if Mrs.

If Astor didn’t like you, you’d be kicked out of high society.

‘Mrs.’ isn’t the only one.

Astor was portrayed by Donna Murphy in The Gilded Age, but she clearly influenced other characters in the new period drama.

Agnes van Rhijn, played by Christine Baranski, is a staunch supporter of old money society who refuses to mix with her new money neighbors.

Similarly to Mrs.

The Astor of the…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

The Real-Life Socialites That Inspired Julian Fellowes’ The Gilded Age