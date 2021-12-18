Julian Returns to ‘General Hospital,’ According to Speculation

Julian Returns on ‘General Hospital’?

Julian was “killed off” in such an unceremonious manner on General Hospital, which shocked viewers.

Even Julian’s actor, William deVry, was so taken aback by his departure that he slammed the production in a recent interview.

However, deVry has hinted at a possible return to Port Charles in recent weeks.

Is it possible that his character will make a comeback?

[Warning: Potential spoilers for future episodes of General Hospital follow.]

Julian Jerome was the son of Victor Jerome, an infamous mob boss from General Hospital’s “glory days.” Julian Jerome was first played by Jason Culp in 1988.

Culp left the role in 1990, and for the next 23 years, the character was assumed to be dead.

William deVry, a veteran of the soap operas All My Children, Days of Our Lives, and The Bold and the Beautiful, took over the role in 2013.

Julian was first seen as Derek Wells, a fictitious character.

DeVry did, however, stay in the role for seven years after revealing himself to be Julian Jerome.

On December 21, 2020, he made his last appearance on General Hospital.

DeVry was greatly disappointed by Julian’s abrupt exit from General Hospital.

He expressed surprise at his dismissal from the show in an interview with the Toronto Sun.

He was particularly surprised by his departure because he thought he and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) had a great chemistry.

DeVry eventually concluded that the storyline had a flaw.

He told the outlet as much.

“With focus groups, my fantastic pairing with Nancy [Lee Grahn] tested through the roof,” he said, thanking Julexis.

“The rest should have written itself from there, as they say.”

However, this did not occur.

In my opinion, they never did anything to shake Julian’s tree of storyline potential.

Julian simply having a pub to keep up with isn’t enough of a story to keep him entertained for the long haul.”

DeVry, on the other hand, has been singing a different tune in recent weeks.

DeVry recently spoke with SoapHub about his time on General Hospital.

In that interview, he also hinted at the possibility of returning to Port Charles.

