Julian Will Be ‘Different’ In Season 3 Of ‘Servant,’ Rupert Grint Teases

Season 3 of ‘Servant’: Rupert Grint Teases Julian Will Be “Different”

M Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller Servant ended with Julian, played by Rupert Grint, surviving a terrifying drug overdose in the season 2 finale.

And, according to Grint, Julian will be a different person when the Apple TV(plus) series returns for season 3.

Julian spent most of Servant Season 2 playing detective, learning more about Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), his sister Dorothy’s (Lauren Ambrose) nanny.

However, the stress and pain of what happened to Jericho, compounded by the drama in the Turner household, eventually catch up with him.

Julian sneaks into Dorothy’s bathroom and takes drugs on Christmas Eve dinner.

Julian becomes dizzy and passes out while trying to listen to his girlfriend’s voicemails.

When he doesn’t come out after a while, his father’s girlfriend calls everyone’s attention to the door and tells them to open it.

Julian is found unconscious on the floor by his family, who summons an ambulance.

Sean (Toby Kebbell) tries to revive him, but when that fails, Leanne steps in and resurrects Julian.

Julian is awake and taken to the hospital in the finale’s final scenes.

Season 3 of Servant will begin with the Turners welcoming Jericho and Leanne back into their home.

However, in a recent interview with ET, Grint revealed that the series would not have the same feel as the first two seasons.

“It feels like a completely different show,” said the actor.

“This time, we got a glimpse of the outside world because we saw a little bit more outside of the house.”

Grint also discussed his character in detail.

Julian would be a different man after the ordeal he went through last season, according to him.

“As for Julian, he’s very different, he’s sobered up, he’s really trying to be a better person and a healthier person and starting this whole regime of like exercising and things,” Grint explained.

“But he also clears his mind so he can confront the guilt he’s been carrying around since the incident.”

“The show’s core is about people who aren’t grieving,” he explained.

“It was fascinating to see him without all of his gadgets to distract him.”

Julian’s anguish stems in part from the tragedy that befell his sister.

He aided…

