Juliana Custodio of 90 Day Fiance Tells Haters to “Leave” After Announcement of Pregnancy Post-Split

Haters will hate, but Juliana Custodio is letting them know that they can vent their frustrations elsewhere besides her Instagram comments.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that the 23-year-old 90 Day Fiancé star is expecting her first child with her mysterious new beau, Ben Obscura, who goes by the Instagram handle Ben Obscura.

Custodio announced her separation from estranged husband Michael Jessen a month ago, and the baby news arrived one month later.

Custodio announced her pregnancy on Monday, November 22nd, via Instagram, where she paid tribute to her new love and told her followers she was only looking for well-wishes.

She wrote, “So excited for our new adventure,” alongside a gallery of photos of herself and her new man.

“Words aren’t enough to express how wonderful you are; I’ll be eternally grateful for the happiness and joy you’ve brought into my life, as well as for realizing one of my greatest dreams.”

@ben_obscura, I am the luckiest woman alive to be able to call you mine.”

She then gave some advice to anyone who wanted to ruin her party.

“Please just leave if you don’t have anything good to say,” she wrote.

Obscura made their big news Instagram official on Saturday, November 20.

He captioned a photo of himself and Custodio hugging, “Baby on the way!”

“A new adventure is about to begin! We are ecstatic and can’t wait to welcome our newest family member!”

“Babyzinho, we can’t wait to meet you! We’re now getting ready for the most beautiful blessing we could ask for! The best is yet to come!” he continued.

Custodio added three red hearts to the photo, along with an emoji of a pregnant woman and a breastfeeding mother.

Fans were taken aback by the news, prompting one commenter to seek clarification.

“Are you expecting a child?” one person inquired.

When Custodio replied, “Yes,” she left no room for misinterpretation.

Custodio and Jessen, 46, announced their split last month after marrying in 2020 on 90 Day Fiancé’s seventh season.

“I’m taking a quick break from social media to say….

On October 12, he wrote on Instagram, “(hashtag)HappyAnniversary @julianacustodiooo Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last.”

