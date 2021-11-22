Juliana Custodio, star of ’90 Day Fiancé,’ Confirms She’s Pregnant One Month After Divorcing Michael Jessen

Juliana Custodio, star of ’90 Day Fiancé,’ Confirms Pregnancy One Month After Split From Michael Jessen

Juliana Custodio of 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 announces her pregnancy one month after announcing her split from Michael Jessen.

She revealed that she is in a long-term relationship with Benjamin “Ben” Obscura.

The former 90 Day Fiancé star has found happiness in Germany with her new man, Ben, after quickly moving on from her marriage with Michael.

Here’s what we know about Juliana’s pregnancy thus far.

Julianna was tagged in a photo with a man named Ben Obscura on Instagram on November 20, according to fans.

Juliana was pregnant, as the photo revealed.

In the Instagram post below, he wrote, “Baby on the way!”

We are very excited and can’t wait to welcome our new addition to the family! Babyzinho, we can’t wait to meet you! We are now preparing for the most beautiful blessing we could ask for! The best is yet to come!”

Juliana confirmed her relationship with Ben and her pregnancy with her own Instagram post just hours later.

“So excited for our new adventure,” she wrote, before gushing about her new boyfriend, saying, “Words aren’t enough to tell you how wonderful you are,” and adding, “I’m forever grateful for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life.” Juliana’s Instagram post, which includes photos of her and her new man, is below.

Juliana also expressed gratitude to her new partner for making her a mother, writing, “And for making one of my biggest dream come true [sic],” adding, “We can’t wait to meet you,” and concluding, “I am the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine @ben_obscura.”

On their second wedding anniversary, Michael, the former 90 Day Fiancé star, confirmed his split from Juliana on October 12.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, he expressed himself.

Michael stated that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was a cause of his marriage to Juliana.

