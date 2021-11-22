Juliana Custodio’s Boyfriend and Baby Daddy Ben Obscura on ’90 Day Fiancé’: Who Is He?

Who Is Juliana Custodio’s Boyfriend and Baby Daddy Ben Obscura on ’90 Day Fiancé’?

Juliana Custodio, star of 90 Day Fiancé, has announced that she and her new boyfriend, Ben Obscura, are expecting a child! 90 Day Fiancé fans are understandably shocked, as it has only been a month since she announced her split from her estranged husband, Michael Jessen.

Juliana’s new man and baby daddy, Ben Obscura, is the subject of this article.

Juliana announced on Instagram on November 21 that she is not only pregnant, but also divorced from her estranged husband, Michael Jessen.

Juliana’s Instagram post below: “So excited for our new adventure!”

Juliana Custodio (@julianacustodiooo) shared this on her Instagram account.

“Words aren’t enough to express how wonderful you are,” reads the rest of the caption.

We can’t wait to meet you, and I’ll be forever grateful for the happiness and joy you’ve brought into my life.

@ben_obscura, I am the luckiest woman in the world to be able to call you mine. Please leave if you have nothing nice to say.”

Ben is a big part of the art scene in Hamburg, Germany, according to his Instagram.

From France to Australia, he travels extensively.

He is surrounded by artists and models when he is not traveling.

Ben is seen in art galleries in Berlin and Hamburg in the majority of his posts.

It’s still unknown what Ben does for a living.

He may be a gallery owner or an art curator, according to his appearance.

Ben has only posted a few photos to his Instagram account, so there’s not much to go on.

Juliana’s new boyfriend was the one who revealed the couple’s relationship and pregnancy.

On November 20, he announced it on Instagram.

“Baby on the way! A new adventure is about to begin! We are super excited and can’t wait to welcome our new addition into the family! Babyzinho, we can’t wait to meet you! We are now preparing for the most beautiful blessing we could ask for! The best is yet to come!” he captioned one of his photos.

B N J M I N (@ben_obscura) shared this.

Both he and Juliana tagged Hamburg, Germany as the location of their Instagram posts.

Fans were aware that the model had relocated to Europe to further her career, but it was unclear where she was staying….

