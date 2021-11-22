Juliana of ’90 Day Fiancé’ Confirms She’s Pregnant One Month After Michael’s Split

Juliana of ’90 Day Fiancé’ Confirms She’s Pregnant One Month After Her Split From Michael

Juliana Custodio, star of 90 Day Fiancé, has moved on from her estranged husband Michael Jessen.

Juliana announced she’s pregnant with her new boyfriend’s baby on Sunday, one month after she and Michael announced their divorce on their two-year wedding anniversary.

The 23-year-old Brazilian model shared the big news on Instagram by posting photos of herself kissing her boyfriend, Ben Obscura.

“I’m so looking forward to our new adventure,” she wrote.

“Words aren’t enough to express how wonderful you are; I’ll be eternally grateful for the happiness and joy you’ve brought into my life, as well as for fulfilling one of my greatest dreams; we can’t wait to meet you.”

“I am the luckiest woman in the world to be able to call you mine @ben_obscura,” she added.

“Please leave if you have nothing good to say.”

Juliana Custodio (@julianacustodiooo) shared this on her Instagram account.

Ben also shared the good news on Instagram, tagging Hamburg, Germany as their location.

The baby has already been given a nickname, according to the art enthusiast.

“Baby on the way!” he exclaimed.

“We are super excited and can’t wait to welcome our new addition into the family! Babyzinho, we can’t wait to meet you! We are now preparing for the most beautiful blessing we could ask for! The best is yet to come!”

B N J M I N (@ben_obscura) shared this article.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé saw Juliana move to Connecticut after meeting 46-year-old Michael at a yacht party in Croatia. Despite having major issues in their relationship, including signing a prenup, the two eventually married, and Juliana became unexpectedly close to Michael’s ex-wife, Sara, as well as his two children, the scene-stealing Max and Cece.

He wrote, “I did not maintain the mental strength and fortitude to be the husband you desired.”

“The stress and pressure of having to provide for everyone got to me and.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Juliana of ’90 Day Fiancé’ Confirms She’s Pregnant One Month After Michael’s Split

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Juliana Announces She’s Pregnant 1 Month After Split From Michael

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliana Custodio🦋 (@julianacustodiooo)