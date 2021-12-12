Julianna Pena stuns Amanda Nunes in a historic upset at UFC 269

In an historic upset at UFC 269, Julianna Pena stuns Amanda Nunes.

On Saturday night, Julianna Pena wowed the world.

Pena won the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship at UFC 269 in Las Vegas, by defeating Amanda Nunes.

Pena defeated Nunes for the first time since September of 2014.

Nunes, who also holds the featherweight championship belt, was a two-division champion before losing her bantamweight title.

According to CBS Sports, Nunes was a -850 favorite, while Pena was a (plus)575 underdog.

The first round was dominated by Nunes, but the second round was quite different.

Pena landed a series of powerful shots to Nunes’ face, forcing her to submit.

At 3:26 in Round 2, Nunes conceded to Pena.

“Everyone thinks I’m only good on the ground or that I’m just a ground fighter,” Pena told reporters after the fight, according to MMA Junkie. “In mixed martial arts, you have to be good everywhere: on the feet, in the clinch, and on the ground.”

“I’m at ease no matter where the fight goes.”

Amanda has been such a great champion and has contributed so much to the sport, so for me to defeat arguably the greatest of all time is still a dream come true.”

She didn’t make any excuses for Nunes.

According to MMA Junkie, Nunes said after the fight, “Honestly, it’s no surprise at all.”

“I’m aware she’s a fighter.”

I know she can step forward, and I also know she can take a hit and keep going.

“I only checked out today.”

There are a few things I need to work on.

I’m going to keep working until they’re fixed, and then I’ll return to the gym and here.

Thank you for all of your encouragement.

Nunes had won her previous 12 fights, including victories over Cris Cyborg, Misha Tate, Ronda Rousey, and current WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler.

According to Yahoo Sports, “The UFC actually needs to create a new belt for me, and it’s got to be ‘Baddest Mom on the Planet.”

“I’m not trying to diminish Amanda’s role as a mother; she’s a wonderful woman.”

I did, however, give birth to my daughter.

I’m in the mood to share…

