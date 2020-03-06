Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Work Up a Sweat Amid Rumored Drama

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich worked up a sweat on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Dancing With the Stars alumna and her 36-year-old hockey-playing hubby attended a Daybreaker event at the Pico Union Project in Los Angeles. Hough hosted a KINRGY session, and it looked like her spouse decided to join in on the fun.

According to the event’s website, attendees also enjoyed a breathwork session, a dance party and breakfast bites.

Hough shared several photos and videos of herself at the event. While Laich wasn’t featured in any of her footage, other attendees posted photos of them together. The paparazzi also snapped a few pictures of the duo leaving the event.

Hough wore a red one-piece and matching long-sleeved top to the gathering. She also sported a red sports bra and red leggings at one point. Meanwhile, Laich donned a short-sleeved top, black shorts and rainbow sneakers for the event. He also tied a red bandana around his forehead during the workout.

The sighting came about two months after a source told E! News the husband and wife have been “spending time apart.” Fans also questioned if there was trouble in paradise after Hough was photographed without her wedding ring. However, neither celebrity has publicly commented on the speculation.

Hough has been busy traveling for Oprah Winfrey‘s 2020 Vision Tour. Although, she did have a breakfast date with Laich in February.

Laich has also been working on his podcast, How Men Think, and recently explained how Hough has been helping him explore his sexuality.

“I’ve shared this on this show many times, like, a big part of my journey in 2020 is exploring my sexuality,” he said on a recent episode. “And by that I don’t mean if I’m gay or straight, I mean like, in my sexual relationship what is my sexuality and what am I craving and what are my desires and what are my wife’s and how could we have this language to feed each other and get everything we want and be sexually expressed to the nth degree in everything?”

Laich and Hough tied the knot in 2017.