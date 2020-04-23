Julianne Hough Doesn’t “Feel Lonely” Social Distancing Away From Brooks Laich

It seems Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are making personal use of this time apart.

It was recently revealed the married pair of nearly three years has been social distancing separately amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic protocol. In fact, while the ballroom pro has been in Calif., the ice hockey pro has been hundreds of miles away in Idaho, where they tied the knot. As he explained in a recent

When Hough was spotted walking with actor Ben Barnes in Los Angeles last week, a source told E! News that the husband and wife “have chosen to quarantine apart for right now.” According to the insider, “[Brooks] likes to be outdoors and in nature doing his thing and that is fine with both of them.”

“She wants him to be happy and he wants her to be happy. If this is what it looks like, so be it,” the source noted, adding that their marriage doesn’t have “a traditional setup” and that they “talk everyday and are in constant communication.”

The source said, “They are both happy and figuring things out together and apart.”

Judging by recent comments they’ve made publicly, it certainly seems like it.

“I always wanted to spend more time here. I bought this place in 2014 and I’ve never spent enough time here. I come here like a week a year and it’s my dream property,” Laich recently said of his Idaho home on his How Men Think podcast. “I wanted to spend more time here. The place also needed an overhaul. It really needed a cleaning.”

Laich, who described himself as an “introvert by nature,” continued, “We have a yard in Los Angeles, but here, [my dog] is out here all day. I’m on the water. I can fish here. I have a buddy I can go hunting with. There’s lots to do and I just love being up here.”

As for Hough, she also publicly addressed their separate social distancing, stating in an Instagram Live with O, The Oprah Magazine, “I’ve been on my own. My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work…and so we’re kind of doing our separate things right now, but it’s really been a magical time.”

“I don’t feel lonely,” the performer clarified. “But, I definitely feel alone.”

“I think there’s a big difference from feeling lonely and then just being alone. I feel alone—I miss people a lot. I want to hug them, I want to talk to them,” she elaborated. “But, I’m really enjoying this time where I can really…connect to what’s really important in my life and how, when we get out of this, who do I want to step into and the person that I want to arrive in this new world as.”