Julianne Hough Gets Rid of the ”Stagnant Energy” as She and Brooks Laich Spend Time Apart

Positive vibes only.

Julianne Hough is getting rid of the “stagnant energy” surrounding her. On Saturday, the 31-year-old star took to Instagram Stories and did what she does best: dance.

During an Instagram Live session, Julianne joined Chenelle Monique Young (virtually, of course) for a Kinrgy class, in which she danced and shook off the bad vibes.

For the workout, the Dancing With the Stars pro performed routines inspired by four elements: earth, air, fire and water. Each one entailed something different, and she had a unique routine for each.

Before finishing her exercise, the Burlesque alum got real about feelings.

“Releasing All [sic] this stagnant energy built up from what’s going on personally and in the world,” Julianne captioned one of her posts, in which she was also seen getting emotional.

“Welcome home to your own skin… Jules,” another message read, as she danced it out once more.

Her poignant message comes only four days after she was spotted with Ben Barnes.

Despite the fact that the two have been longtime friends, many online wondered why Julianne wasn’t practicing social distancing with her husband, Brooks Laich.

In light of her recent outing, a source previously told E! News the Grease: Live! star and her hockey player husband decided to spend time apart amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the source, Brooks is staying in Idaho while Julianne has been in Los Angeles.

They “have chosen to quarantine apart for right now,” an insider recently shared. “[Brooks] likes to be outdoors and in nature doing his thing and that is fine with both of them.”

The insider added, “She wants him to be happy and he wants her to be happy. If this is what it looks like, so be it.”

Despite being in separate states, they still plan time to “talk every day and are in constant communication.”

“They are both happy and figuring things out together and apart,” the insider explained.

As the old saying goes: absence makes the heart grow fonder.