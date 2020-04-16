Julianne Hough Steps Out With Actor Ben Barnes as She and Brooks Laich Self-Quarantine Apart

Julianne Houghand Brooks Laich might be social distancing in different states, but that doesn’t indicate she’s all by her lonely.

It ends up her longtime good friend Ben Barnes is keeping her firm while she remains in Los Angeles, Calif. On Thurs., paparazzi caught a couple of pictures of the Grease: Live professional dancer and also the Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspianstar, which were published by the Daily Mail. The 2 were taking an informal walk via the roads of her community, with Julianne walking in her socks enhanced with pets.

Over the years, the actors have actually blended as well as socialized on several events, including at after parties, various other Hollywood occasions and also even a few times at Julianne’s house.

A source informs E! News that Brooks and Julianne “have actually chosen to quarantine apart for now,” with Brooks currently staying in Idaho, where they exchanged promises in 2017. According to the expert,” [Brooks] likes to be outdoors and also in nature doing his thing and that is fine with both of them.”

“She desires him to be delighted as well as he desires her to be satisfied. If this is what it appears like, so be it,” the resource adds.

Though their choice is unusual, the insider says this isn’t out of the norm for the couple as “their marital relationship doesn’t have a standard established up.” Julianne and also Brooks’ professions frequently keep them apart for long durations of time.

Yet thanks to the wonders of technology, the insider discloses they “chat daily as well as are in constant interaction.” The source shares, “They are both satisfied as well as figuring points out together and also apart.”

This isn’t a particularly brand-new development for the duo’s partnership. In January, E! Information solely exposed Julianne and also Brooks were “spending quality time apart” to reevaluate the future of their marital relationship together, but were not able to make any kind of “decisions” on what to do.

E! Information has connected to their reps for comment.