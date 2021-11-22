Julianne Hough to Guest Judge Season 30 Finale of “Dancing With the Stars” (Exclusive)

Julianne Hough is returning to the ballroom for the season 30 finale of Dancing With the Stars! The longtime pro will be behind the judges’ table once more.

Julianne will fill in for her brother, judge and former DWTS contestant Derek Hough, who is still in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday.

While Derek is in quarantine and recovering, ET has learned that he will continue to appear on the show, both virtually and in a pre-taped segment.

Julianne is a two-time DWTS champion, having won the mirrorball trophy back-to-back in seasons four and five, before returning to the show as a judge for several seasons before departing in 2017.

Over the weekend, ET spoke with a number of the contestants and their professional partners as they rehearsed for Monday’s finale, and there was a lot of anticipation for Julianne’s return.

Jenna Johnson, who has been leading the season with celebrity partner JoJo Siwa, told ET she is “overjoyed” at the news.

“Julianne is the reason I started ballroom dancing!” Johnson exclaimed, “so having her judge this finale means the world to me!”

“I’ve known Julianne since she was 10 years old, so we go way back,” Cheryl Burke, the professional partner of celebrity Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, told ET.

“It’s always nice to have old contestants or old pros come back on our show and judge,” Burke explained. “She is amazing and knows what to look for.”

“I’m very excited because she’s a fantastic Derek replacement.”

Derek revealed on Tuesday that he had tested positive for a breakthrough case of the coronavirus, just one day after serving as a judge on the ABC show’s semifinals.

“Despite being fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID,” he revealed in an Instagram video.

“I just found out, and I’m fine, and I’m confident in myself.”

Medical professionals are currently advising me on how to get better as quickly as possible.

I’m in quarantine right now.”

“I’ll make sure to keep you guys all updated with what’s going on,” Hough promised fans.

