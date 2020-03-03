Julianne Hough’s Husband Brooks Laich Weighs In on What It Means to Be “Good in Bed”

When it comes to the bedroom, Brooks Laich is all about openness.

Julianne Hough‘s ice hockey pro husband has been no stranger to discussing sexuality as of late. At the close of 2019, the athlete shared that one of his goals for 2020 is to learn more about intimacy and his sexuality. Just this weekend, the How Men Think podcast co-host credited his famous wife with piquing his interest in the subject.

“When you say sexuality, culture or society thinks it’s gay or straight. Some people are figuring that out, that’s fine, but my journey is discovering and learning and figuring out my capacity for sexual feelings, which in my life have been very low on the priority list,” he said, clarifying that exploring his sexuality does not mean whether he is gay or straight.

“And now, I’ve discovered this and…through doing this show and also through my wife, who’s exploring this as well, and shared a lot of this with me and has perked my interest in it.”

As Laich elaborated on Help! I Suck at Dating, he thinks sexuality also changes as you do. “You change and you evolve and your desires and cravings and her desires and cravings, they change as well,” he said. “You’re not gonna be the same sexual being that you are now the rest of your life.”

“You’re going to go through different ebbs and flows and that’s what I’ve learned in my partnership is learning more about that and I don’t think it diminishes over time,” he said. “I actually think you explore more, you reach a different level of connection with that person.”

The conversation then shifted toward what it means for someone to be “good in bed.” For Laich, it’s “openness and willingness.”

“Here’s the thing—you’re thinking one thing. They might be thinking another thing. You have cravings, you have desires, they do, too, and none of us are perfect at this and I’m not gonna read minds,” he continued.

“Don’t expect your partner to fulfill your every need. They don’t know what you’re thinking,” he emphasized. “Be open. Be honest. Speak up for what you want.”

With more speaking comes a greater understanding of sexual energy, which Laich considers “the most powerful thing in the world.”

“It’s the only reason we’re here,” he said. “Yet, it’s the thing that’s taboo, that we don’t talk about, that we don’t explore. We know very little about it and hands up, I’m one of these guys.”