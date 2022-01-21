Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard Reflect on Playing ‘Rigid’ Roles at Sundance 2022

At Sundance 2022, Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard reflect on playing “rigid” roles.

Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut, When You Finish Saving the World, was shown at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022.

Eisenberg’s film, starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard, follows a mother and son whose strained relationship becomes even more strained as they place value in strangers.

When You Finish Saving the World, Moore and Wolfhard discuss playing such “rigid roles.”

Ziggy (Wolfhard) is a conceited teen musician obsessed with his fan base on Hi-Hat, the futuristic live-streaming platform.

Evelyn (Moore), his mother, runs a domestic violence shelter in their small town.

Evelyn is a local hero who cares for battered women while also trying to be there for her husband (Jay O Sanders) and son.

Moore and Wolfhard were asked how playing Evelyn and Ziggy impacted them personally during a Q&A session after When You Finish Saving the World premiered at Sundance.

We also wondered if their roles caused them to think about their personal lives.

Humans, according to Moore, “don’t always do what we say we’ll do.”

Despite this, she relished the chance to play a human who didn’t get it right, someone who communicated better with someone other than her family (Billy Bryk’s Kyle in the movie).

Moore’s portrayal of Evelyn made her reflect on all the ways she goes wrong in life.

After all, “we frequently do,” the actor stated.

Moore described the characters as “so rigid,” and said, “I feel like this movie was rife with those moments in a way that was incredibly humane.”

“These characters are incredibly nuanced,” Wolfhard agreed, adding, “These characters are constantly talking about themselves, [which]could sound conceited or arrogant.”

However, Ziggy’s arrogance was necessary because he had no one rooting for him — not his parents, friends, or the classmate he had a crush on, played by Alisha Boe. “It definitely has made me reflect on my relationship with my family,” Wolfhard added.

Eisenberg’s directorial debut has a title that suggests a superhero film.

The title, on the other hand, is more of a request.

Start thinking about what other people are going through instead of just your own actions.

"I believe these are strong-willed individuals who are attempting to…

