Julianne Moore Wanted to Wear a Fat Suit in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Julianne Moore Wanted to Wear a Fat Suit in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Julianne Moore was set to star in Can You Ever Forgive Me, and she was not only cast for the part, but she would also go on to rehearse for it.

Moore, on the other hand, claimed she was fired from the project unexpectedly, and Melissa McCarthy was cast in the lead role.

It is unknown why she was terminated from the project.

Moore wanted to wear prosthetics for the movie, according to McCarthy’s Forgive Me co-star Richard E Grant.

This sparked a debate that may shed light on Moore’s departure.

Melissa McCarthy earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me, which was a significant role for her.

Moore revealed during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live that she didn’t leave the movie on her own terms, contrary to popular belief.

Moore revealed, “I didn’t leave that movie, I was fired.”

Moore speculated that the director at the time may not have liked her work when asked why she was fired.

Moore continued, “I think she didn’t like what I was doing.”

“We’d just been rehearsing and doing pre-production and stuff, and I think her idea of where the character was differed from my idea of where the character was.”

“As a result, she fired me.”

Moore also revealed that she had yet to see the film because it was still too painful for her at the time.

Richard E Grant, Melissa McCarthy’s co-star, addressed Moore’s concerns about the movie.

Moore and the film’s screenwriter, Nicole Holofcener, got into an argument, according to Grant, who spoke at an event for Advertising Week Europe.

Moore’s desire to wear prosthetics was the point of contention.

According to Yahoo, “Julianne Moore wanted to play Lee Israel in a fat suit with a false nose, and Nicole Holofcener said, ‘You’re not going to do that.”

Prior to Moore’s firing, Grant also revealed details about how the film would be made.

“Bob Balaban was going to direct the original cast, and Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Rockwell were going to play Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Rockwell, respectively,” Grant said.

"Fast forward ten years, and Julianne Moore and Chris O' Dowd were going to be the stars, followed by Nicole Holofcener, the director."

