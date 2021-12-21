Julie Benz, star of the hit FOX series “Dexter,” has landed a role on the show.

Julie Benz is the latest addition to the 9-1-1: Lone Star family.

Benz is best known for her roles in Dexter and Angel, where she played Rita and Darla, respectively.

Amy Acker, her Angel co-star, will also appear on the show, but not in the same episode.

Benz will make her first appearance in the Season 3 premiere, which airs on Fox on Monday, Jan.

3 a.m. to 8 p.m.

She portrays Sadie, an artist who lives in a hill country cabin with Rob Lowe’s Owen Strand.

When Austin is hit by an ice storm, her skills as a naturalist will be put to the test.

Although it’s unclear whether Sadie will appear in multiple episodes, executive producer Tim Minear hinted at a romantic connection between her and Owen.

Minear told TV Insider, “Saide is there for this first adventure… and she absolutely could come back at some point.”

“Owen and Sadie aren’t so much a romantic couple as two fearless, self-assured individuals who happen to cross paths in a crisis.”

In the Feb. film, Acker will play Catherine, the Texas governor’s chief of staff.

There are seven episodes in this series.

She was scheduled to appear in multiple episodes.

Minear predicted that Catherine would enter Owen’s “orbit.”

They have a “super fun and sexy” dynamic and an instant connection.

On Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, Benz portrayed Darla.

Rita Bennett, who appeared in the first four seasons of Dexter, was played by her.

After marrying Dexter (Michael C Hall), the character was killed at the end of Season 4.

Benz is not a part of the new Showtime miniseries Dexter: New Blood, which premiered in November.

Love, Victor, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Hawaii Five-0, Training Day, Defiance, A Gifted Man, and Desperate Housewives are among Benz’s other television credits.

She also appeared in Rambo, Saw V, Punisher: War Zone, The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, and Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer, all for Lifetime.

Lowe plays Owen, a former New York City firefighter captain who moves to Austin, Texas with his son, TK (Ronen Rubinstein), to become a first responder. 9-1-1: Lone Star is the first 9-1-1 spin-off.

Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Brian Michael Smith, and Gina Torres round out the cast.

The first season ended with Owen punching Deputy Fire Chief Billy Tyson (Billy Burke) and closing the 126.

‘Dexter’ Star Julie Benz Lands Role on Hit FOX Series