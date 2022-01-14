Julie Bowen says she’d break her dating silence for this One Direction member.

Julie Bowen claims she would break her dating silence for this One Direction member.

Julie Bowen is smitten with a former member of a boy band.

On Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 51-year-old actress tells guest host Adam Devine that Harry Styles is one of the only people who could convince her to put her happily single life behind her.

“I’m a very single person.”

That dog was my retirement present to myself.

“With my new puppy, I was like, ‘I’m done [dating],'” Bowen says.

“… ”

I went on a few dates with this guy, and he was always like, ‘You have to come to my house because I have a dog.’ And I was like, ‘I’m getting a dog.’

That’s the trick, man.’ Now everything is on my terms.’

‘You are welcome to come,’ I say.

I own a dog.

‘You have to leave.’ My gatekeeper is the dog.”

“You’re asking [if]I’d come out of retirement for Harry Styles? Oh, hell yeah,” Devine says, referring to Bowen’s “little crush” on Styles, which grew even stronger after she saw him in concert last year.

Bowen exclaims, “Look at him!” as photos of Styles are shown.

Bowen explains that Styles has the “same energy” as tWitch, Ellen’s co-executive producer, when it comes to what it is about him.

“They’re so gorgeous and sexy, but there’s so much joy that you don’t feel dirty about what’s going on in your pants,” Bowen says, before mentioning one of Styles’ songs. “They’re just bringing the joy, the light, and the ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ that you just feel good about the whole experience.”

Styles is currently dating Olivia Wilde, so Bowen might not be coming out of dating retirement anytime soon.

When Wilde was directing Styles in the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, the two first became romantically linked in January 2020.

While on a yacht in Italy last summer, they were seen with their PDAs packed.

Wilde and Styles are “pretty low-key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye,” according to a source who spoke with ET in June.

More on the couple can be found in the video below.

