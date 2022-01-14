Julie Bowen’s NSFW Harry Styles Confession Will Make You Blush

When asked if she would date Harry Styles, Julie Bowen, who previously stated that she was “retired from dating,” changed her mind.

Read on to find out what she had to say.

Harry Styles has a message from Julie Bowen: Just let me adore you.

On the 26th of January,

The Modern Family star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 14 and spoke with guest host Adam DeVine about why she’s stopped dating…unless Harry wants to call her.

Julie described her current relationship status as “very single” in the interview, referring to her split from husband Scott Phillips in 2018 and her new companion, a dog named Gertrude Stein.

She explained, “That dog was my retirement gift to me.”

‘I’m done,’ I said.

‘I’m finished,’ says the speaker.

She also revealed that now that she has a new canine companion, she’s learned to flip the script on any potential dates.

“I went on a few dates, and this guy was always saying, ‘You have to come to my house because I have a dog,’ and I was like, ‘I’m getting a dog,'” she explained.

“That’s it, man! It’s now on my terms!”

‘You are welcome to visit; I own a dog.’

I have a dog, so you must leave.’

The actress did, however, admit that she is interested in dating one man in particular.

“You’re asking if I’d come out of retirement for Harry Styles? Oh hell yeah,” Julie replied when Adam asked if she’d ever date Harry Styles, whose concert she attended in November.

“Do you want to see him?” says the narrator.

Julie shared why she found the “Watermelon Sugar” singer so charming while staring at the changing array of photos of Harry on the screen behind them, and got a little distracted by his good looks along the way.

“He’s got that same energy—sorry, I got distracted, now that’s a good tattoo,” she said, pointing to a shirtless photo of Harry with his butterfly tattoo.

“He has the same energy as [Ellen’s resident DJ] tWitch, where they’re both so beautiful and sexy but there’s so much joy that you don’t feel dirty about what’s going on in your pants.”

“They’re just bringing the joy and the light and the watermelon sugar,” she continued.

[…]

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Julie Bowen’s NSFW Confession About Harry Styles Will Make You Blush