Julie Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best flaunts her 27-pound weight loss, while husband Todd says she looks’sexy.’

Julie Chrisley of CHRISLEY Knows Best flaunted her incredible 27-pound weight loss in a new photo shoot.

With her husband Todd, the reality TV star, 49, promoted Nutrisystem’s Better Together Week campaign.

Julie wore a green V-neck fine knit and jeans to show off her amazing curves, while Todd wore a blue sweater and white chinos.

Todd, 52, admitted that he can’t get enough of his 25-year-old wife’s new look, calling her “sexier” as a result of her new “confidence.”

“When you’re 18, 22, you’re looking at this woman and thinking, ‘Wow, she’s so sexy,'” he told DailyMail.com.

“When you’re 53 and you look at your wife with whom you’ve had these children and say, ‘Wow, she’s sexy,’ you’re looking at it from a different perspective.”

“I believe the most significant change has been in her self-confidence.”

Todd, who followed the same meal plan as Julie, lost 13 pounds.

Julie has previously spoken out about the “hurt” she feels when trolls claim her biracial granddaughter Chloe, nine, does not “fit in the family.”

Chloe is Julie’s eldest son Kyle’s daughter; Todd and Julie have raised Chloe since she was a baby, and she has no contact with her birth mother.

However, as a well-known family with their own television show, Chrisley Knows Best, they have been targeted by bigots, and Julie has now admitted that she will always “call out” those who attack the youngster.

In a February 2021 interview with Today, the matriarch said, “People will write things like, ‘She doesn’t fit into your family,’ and it hurts my heart.”

“It doesn’t matter to me if there’s something stupid about me.

That is not something I have time for.

But if you attack Chloe, I’ll report you.

Your coworkers and the families who sit next to you at church every week should know who you are.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best have three children: Chase, 24, Savannah, 23, and Grayson, 14.

Todd has two children from a previous marriage: Kyle, 29, and Lindsie, 31.

While Todd and Julie were fighting fraud charges in April 2020, Todd revealed he had contracted the coronavirus.

The couple turned themselves in to the FBI in August 2019, just one day after receiving a nine-year indictment.

They were charged with tax fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud conspiracy, according to the indictment.

They had been free of…

