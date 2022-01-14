Juliet Angus of Ladies of London was ‘lucky’ to have known ex-boyfriend Bob Saget: He Was Never an ‘A–hole’

Juliet Angus of Ladies of London was ‘lucky’ to have known ex-boyfriend Bob Saget: He Wasn’t an ‘A–hole’

With love, looking back.

Days after his death on Sunday, January 9, at the age of 65, Juliet Angus remembered her late ex-boyfriend Bob Saget as one of the good ones.

On January 12, the 46-year-old former Bravo star wrote on Instagram, “You can get lucky to have good people come into your life to help shape who you become.”

“To make you a better friend, wife, and mother in your next chapter.”

That was done by Bob.”

The Ladies of London star, who dated the Full House actor in her twenties, expressed her condolences to his family.

“May angels surround you old friend and laugh,” she concluded.

“My heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, friends, and family, as well as their broken hearts.”

The stylist, who was a regular on Ladies of London from 2014 to 2017, took to Instagram Stories to share how much the late comedian influenced her life.

“When I was in my twenties, I dated a couple of big jerks.

“He wasn’t one of them,” Angus wrote alongside a photo of the couple taken years ago.

“He’s a decent fellow.”

“He was taken from us too soon.”

After being found unresponsive in his hotel room, Saget was pronounced dead on Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement about his death.

As word of his death spread, former Full House co-stars, How I Met Your Mother castmates, and fans from all over the world paid tribute to the actor who for more than a decade played Danny Tanner, one of Hollywood’s most beloved TV dads.

Saget was a “kind soul, young at heart, who could make everyone laugh and one of the best friends you could have,” according to Angus.

“You honor and remember those who have been kind and good to you,” the Chicago native continued.

“A stark reminder of how incredibly fast life moves.”

Her husband, Gregor Angus, informed Angus of the “dreadful news.”

“I get it, [Bob] was a big part of your life in your 20s,’ [Gregor] said as he was leaving for work.

