Jung Hae-in Only Got Two Hours of Sleep to Prepare for His K-Drama Role in ‘Snowdrop’

Snowdrop, the latest Korena drama from JTBC and Disney(plus), has gotten a lot of press because of its contradictory plot.

However, the lead role is played by a well-known and rising actor.

Jung Hae-in of Snowdrop plays Im Soo-ho, a North Korean spy who falls in love with a South Korean college student.

Jung discusses how he mentally and physically prepared for his K-drama role.

The K-drama about a North-South romance is being criticized for its historical inaccuracies and insensitivity to Koreans.

Regardless, some fans have praised Jung’s performance in the role as outstanding.

He has portrayed a wide range of emotions in his role as Im Soo-ho.

Im-soo is a soldier whose loyalty to his country is unbreakable.

But he never expected to find love along the way.

Im-soo and Young-ro (Jisoo) meet on a blind group date in Snowdrop and fall in love.

She had no idea she’d find him dripping blood on the floor of her dorm room.

She agrees to conceal him with the help of her friends, mistaking him for a protestor.

Im-soo’s true identity and purpose became clear as the K-drama progressed, forcing the characters to choose between love and betrayal.

Im-soo is regarded as a tenacious, physically capable soldier.

In the K-drama, he must maintain his position of authority.

“Because the character had a lot of action [scenes], I had to perfectly prepare my physical strength,” Jung explained to Soompi.

If you look at it one way, Im Su Ho is a pure youth, but he’s also a strong leader who undergoes a transformation after meeting Young Ro and experiencing the emotions of love.”

Jung went above and beyond in terms of his character’s physical appearance in order to prepare for the role.

‘Snowdrop’: Kim Mi-soo’s Most Profound K-Drama Roles in the Wake of Her Death at 29

Snowdrop fans are undeniably enamored of Jung’s appearance and his character’s strong demeanor.

Im-soo is a veteran spy and soldier from North Korea.

In comparison to the other male characters in the drama, his physique is noticeably more built.

Jung went above and beyond to bring his character to life on screen.

“I went to get a tan….,” Jung said in an interview with News Directory.

