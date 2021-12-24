Jungkook Discusses How His Music Taste Has Changed Since His Trainee Days

BTS’ Jungkook Opens Up About How His Music Taste Has Changed Since His Trainee Days

It’s common for people’s interests to shift over time.

Life is not the same for Jungkook, BTS’s youngest member, as it was ten years ago.

As a result, Jungkook has evolved significantly, and the singer even admits that his music tastes as an adult differ from those of his teenage years.

Jungkook was a seventh-grader in the early 2010s.

Rather than simply going to school like the majority of his peers, Jungkook chose to pursue a career in music.

He relocated to Seoul from his hometown of Busan and began training at Big Hit Entertainment.

When BTS debuted in 2013, Jungkook was only 15 years old.

BTS gained popularity in South Korea and abroad after a few years.

Jungkook rose to fame as a result of this.

In 2017, a large number of fans attended his high school graduation to commemorate the momentous occasion.

Jungkook is now one of the most well-known celebrities on the planet.

He has sold out numerous records with BTS, performed in front of large audiences, and won numerous awards.

Jungkook is also a multimillionaire, with a net worth of around (dollar)20 million, according to reports.

His life now is unquestionably different from his life in Busan as a middle school student.

Jungkook of BTS Is Amazing at Everything, and It Could Be Because of One Personality Trait

With all of his life changes, it’s only natural that Jungkook’s musical tastes have evolved as well.

“I wonder how much your taste in music has changed from when you were fifteen and just starting your trainee period to now, when you’re about to turn twenty-five in the new year,” the interviewer asked Jungkook in a new interview with GQ.

A person’s musical taste can reveal a lot about them.”

It has changed as a result of Jungkook’s career objectives, he explained.

“As I hung out and practiced b-boying, I remember singing along to the songs playing in the dance rooms,” he said.

“These days, I listen to the kind of music I want to make, the kind that I think is good from the first time I hear it.”

BTS members are active songwriters.

“No More Dream,” “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 1,” and “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2″ are among the nearly 20 songs written by Jungkook for the group.

2,” “Run,” and “Magic Shop,” to name a few.

Jungkook of BTS used to do…

