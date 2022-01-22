Jungkook on Whether BTS’ Next Song Will Be in English or Korean Jungkook on Whether BTS’ Next Song Will Be in English or Korean Jungkook on Whether

BTS is the world’s most popular boy band, with members frequently remarking on how their music transcends language.

Some fans wonder if the K-pop group’s next piece will be in English or Korean, given that some of their songs have been released in English, including their 2021 single “Butter.”

The following is what Jungkook had to say about their upcoming projects.

Despite the fact that Korean is their first language, all seven members of BTS are fluent in English.

While on tour, RM frequently serves as the group’s translator, answering interview questions on behalf of BTS.

When performing solo music or collaborating as a boy band, BTS members sing and rap in English.

As a result, some fans are curious about the group’s future plans.

Some ARMYs around the world are wondering whether BTS will perform their next song (or album) in English or Korean.

According to BTS’ Bangtan Bomb, the K-pop group was asked whether their next song, like “Butter,” will be performed primarily in English or primarily in Korean, like “Black Swan,” and the group’s “Golden Maknae” responded on behalf of the other members.

Regarding the language of BTS’ next song, Jungkook said, “That hasn’t been decided yet.”

“We have no idea,” says the narrator.

Even though the K-pop group took a holiday break in December 2021, BTS members confirmed that they are constantly working on new music.

J-Hope revealed that he’s working on solo music, while Jungkook and Suga spent time working on the 7FATES: CHAKHO soundtrack. BTS also confirmed that they’ll perform in Seoul in March 2022.

BTS members’ lyrics almost always included English words and phrases.

This includes hits such as “On,” “Boy With Luv,” and “Black Swan.”

The 2020 single “Dynamite,” which earned BTS their first Billboard No. 1, was the first time they released an entirely English-language song.

The music video that accompanied it set new records on YouTube.

“We never expected this song to come, you know, in full English…,” RM said in an interview with USA TODAY. “But many things have changed and, you know, during the process of making our album, which we’re going to release later this year, we just met this song like a destiny, and when we first listened to the demo, the lyrics and the vibes and everything was so perfect,” he added.

