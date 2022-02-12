Jungkook was worried that ARMY would mock him after his 2021 AMAs speech.

After his 2021 AMAs speech, Jungkook was concerned that ARMY would’make fun’ of him.

BTS won every award they were nominated for at the 2021 American Music Awards, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Song for “Butter,” and Favorite Pop Duo or Group.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook also joined Coldplay for “My Universe” and “Butter.”

1. On the BANGTANTV YouTube channel, Big Hit Music uploaded a new BTS episode.

The BTS Episode depicts BTS at the 2021 American Music Awards.

ARMY could “make fun” of Jungkook for his AMAs speech, Jungkook said in the BTS episode.

During their acceptance speeches at the 2021 AMAs, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook took turns speaking.

When BTS won Artist of the Year for the first time, it was a first for them.

“Thank you AMAs,” RM said during the band’s acceptance speech for Artist of the Year. “We’re truly honored to be on this stage with such amazing, tremendous artists right over here.”

“We feel incredibly privileged.

“I appreciate it.”

Jungkook teased at the end of his speech that the band is working on some exciting new projects.

“All we wanted to do with our music was to make people happy,” Jungkook explained.

“We believe that this award marks the start of a new chapter for us.”

BTS Wins Artist of the Year for the First Time at the 2021 American Music Awards

“In the last few years, we’ve learned that each and every moment is precious,” the BTS singer continued.

So, in 2022, we’d like to… we’d like to concentrate on, we’d like to concentrate on…”

Before Jungkook could finish his speech, Jin dragged him away from the microphone, and the two hugged and laughed.

The new BTS Episode gives ARMY a behind-the-scenes look at the 2021 AMAs, including what Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin V, and Jungkook thought of the event.

BTS members quickly changed into yellow outfits after winning Artist of the Year to perform “Butter.” While getting ready for the performance, Jungkook worried that ARMY might target him because of his…

