Jurassic Park fan detects major raptor mistake – 27 years after film was released

The first Jurassic Park film came out 27 years ago in 1993 – which makes us feel old.

Since it first hit screens, we’ve watched the movie too many times to count and thought we knew all there was to know about it.

But one eagle-eyed viewer just spotted something we’d never noticed before.

A Reddit user named Unicorn-Shaman shared a clip from Steven Spielberg’s original film on the Movie Details forum pointing out a blunder involving one of the velociraptors.

They wrote: “In Jurassic Park (1993), there is a scene where the raptor opens the door to the kitchen and you can spot an operator grab the raptor’s tail.”

Taking a closer look at that particular moment in the film, you can see the velociraptor nudging the door open with it’s head.

When the door opens, the shot pans out, to give a wider view of the kitchen – as well as the fully body of the raptor.

As it does so, a hand can be seen reaching up to the tail, giving it a push, presumably to help change the creature’s stance.

Fellow Reddit users were intrigued by the mistake – with many admitting they’d never spotted it before either.

More than 700 people commented on the post sharing their thoughts.

“I’ve watched this so many times growing up and still to this day if it’s on television. Never noticed,” said one person.

Another wrote: “One of the most iconic scenes in cinema. Williams soundtrack with the extended notes and the intensity of the scene can’t be matched. And OP just obliterated it. Well done. This is hilarious.”

Someone else replied: “It’s crazy how much information our brains ignore.”

“I watched this movie every day for three years and I never noticed, either,” added someone else.

Others joked that it was a raptor trainer like Chris Pratt time travelling – as the actor features as a character in the later Jurassic World movies.

