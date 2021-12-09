Jussie Smollett verdict LIVE – After the jury’s first day of deliberations in the ‘hoax’ case, a decision is ‘expected TODAY.’

Live coverage of the Jussie Smollett verdict – After the jury’s first day of deliberations in the ‘hoax’ case, a decision is ‘expected TODAY.’

After the jury finished its first day of deliberations on Wednesday, a decision in the Jussie Smollett trial is expected on Thursday.

Smollett, a former Empire actor, is accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago to gain attention.

Smollett repeatedly denied the attack was a hoax while on the witness stand earlier this week, telling a prosecutor that “there was no hoax on my part” and that two brothers who testified against him are “liars.”

Smollett and prosecutor Dan Webb clashed over the use of the N-word in another tense scene.

Smollett had asked Webb not to do it after reading the messages from his messages.

Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report about the alleged attack with three different officers — one count for each time he filed a report.

He could face up to three years in prison, but experts say if convicted, Smollett will most likely be sentenced to probation and community service.

There has yet to be a decision.

The jury has not yet announced their decision in this case.

Since yesterday, the jury has been deliberating.

Jussie Smollett’s courtroom drawing

Some have questioned whether the courtroom sketch of Jussie Smollett is accurate.

Why isn’t Jussie Smollett in the courtroom sketch? pic.twitter.comtPfOVOqmqJ

Smollett is backed by the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Wednesday, a statement in support of Jussie Smollett was released by the activist group.

“We can never trust cops, especially the Chicago Police Department (CPD), over Jussie Smollett, a Black man who has been courageously present, visible, and vocal in the struggle for Black freedom,” the statement reads.

We must courageously love and protect one another as they move into closing arguments in the (hashtag)JussieSmollettTrial, and always remember that POLICE LIE We love you Jussie! (hashtag)JussieSmollett(hashtag)PoliceLie(hashtag)[email protected]:t.coGzA5F9m652

Jussie Smollett’s net worth is unknown.

Despite his departure from the FOX hit series Empire, Jussie Smollett has amassed a sizable net worth.

Smollett has a net worth of (dollar)500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Smollett has stated that he “doesn’t trust cops.”

According to the New York Post, the Empire star claimed that he didn’t want to call the cops during the “attack” because he “didn’t trust” them.

He also expressed concern about the potential consequences of the “attack” on his career.

“I want to…,” the 39-year-old testified.

