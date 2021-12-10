Jussie Smollett was found guilty of fabricating police reports about the attack.

Jussie Smollett was found guilty of fabricating police reports about an attack.

After telling investigators in January 2019 that he was the victim of a hate crime, Jussie Smollett was found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Jussie Smollett’s criminal trial has reached a conclusion.

On December 14th,

The former Empire actor was found guilty on five of the six counts of disorderly conduct for making false police reports by a jury on September 9, according to the Cook County Circuit Court.

The five charges were brought after he told investigators in January 2019 that he had been the victim of a hate crime and battery.

On the sixth count, he was found not guilty of filing a false police report claiming he had been the victim of aggravated battery.

The verdict was announced one day after the jury was sent to deliberation on Wednesday, December.

8, after a week of testimony, which included one from Smollett himself.

Throughout the trial, Smollett’s lawyers refuted prosecutors’ claims that the 39-year-old actor, who is Black and openly gay, paid two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, (dollar)3,500 to stage a hate crime in order to gain public sympathy.

During the trial, both brothers testified that they were paid to stage a hoax attack.

In the meantime, Smollett testified that he paid Abimbola for fitness and training advice.

“Never in my life,” Smollett said when asked by his lawyer if he’d ever “planned a hoax.”

Smollett also testified during the trial that he met Abimbola at the club during season four of Empire and that the two had a sexual relationship, which Abimbola denied during his own testimony.

During an alleged incident in Chicago in January 2019, Smollett told authorities that two masked men put a noose around his neck and poured chemicals on him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs, as well as a statement of support for then-President Donald Trump.

A month later, he was arrested due to police skepticism of his story.

Smollett was charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct after filing a false police report by a grand jury, but the charges were dropped by local prosecutors in March.

In February 2020, Smollett was indicted once more after a five-month investigation by a special prosecutor.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges after prosecutors claimed he made four false reports to Chicago police alleging he was a victim of a hate crime.

Smollett has been facing charges since his first indictment…

