‘Just Because I’m With Darvid Doesn’t Mean My Attraction to Women Just Stops,’ Brooke Blurton Responds to ‘The Bachelorette Australia’ Controversy.

‘Just Because I’m With Darvid Doesn’t Mean My Attraction to Women Just Stops,’ Brooke Blurton Reacts to ‘The Bachelorette Australia’ Controversy

Brooke Blurton confessed her love for Darvid Garayeli, and fans were overjoyed to see the couple move forward in their relationship.

Blurton’s final choice received a lot of backlash from The Bachelorette Australia viewers, despite the fact that it was a happy occasion.

The 26-year-old youth worker recently spoke out about Bachelor Nation’s backlash, saying she was “frustrated” by the “level of biphobia” she saw after Darvid was chosen.

Brooke Blurton declared her love for contestant Darvid Garayeli during the final ceremony.

During the final ceremony, Brooke finally told Darvid that she was “madly in love” with him.

“I felt a lot of feelings from the moment I met you,” she said through tears.

I felt an instant chemistry and connection with her that I had never experienced before with anyone.

You came in here and granted me three wishes, but I still have one more to ask for.

Will you make me the happiest girl in the world, Darvid?”

Brooke and Darvid had an undeniable connection from the moment they first met on the red carpet.

Darvid’s bond with the Bachelorette grew stronger after he swept her off her feet and won the First Impression Rose.

He made such an impression that he was given the season’s first one-on-one date.

Darvid’s feelings for Brooke grew stronger as the season went on.

He revealed his feelings for her during the awards ceremony.

“From the moment I met you, I knew it was going to be the start of something special,” Darvid told Brooke.

“I want you to always feel loved and supported,” she says.

Some viewers were upset when Darvid Garayeli was chosen as the Bachelorette Australia’s lead.

Brooke has faced backlash for choosing a man since becoming the first bisexual Bachelorette.

The former lead revealed in an exclusive interview with The Guardian that she received a lot of backlash on social media.

“[People online] write this horrible comment, and you’re like, ‘You have no idea, and you’re already passing judgment on our relationship.’ It’s just disappointing to see,” she said.

“I read a couple of comments and it was like, I think these people just don’t understand the meaning of bisexual, which is an attraction to male,” Brooke continued.

