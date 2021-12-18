Just before the release of ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town,’ Bruce Springsteen changed his mind about ‘The Promised Land.’

Before releasing ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town,’ Bruce Springsteen changed his mind about ‘The Promised Land.’

In 1976 and 1977, Bruce Springsteen had a difficult time.

He only wanted to make new music for his fans, but he was locked in a bitter legal battle with Mike Appel, his manager and producer.

When it was time for Springsteen to return to the studio, he recorded “The Promised Land,” one of his biggest hits, in just a few takes.

Springsteen, however, wanted it to be perfect, so he changed it at the last minute, almost too late for it to be included on Darkness on the Edge of Town.

The Boss’ relationship with Mike Appel, his former manager and producer, had deteriorated following the success of Born to Run.

Springsteen’s next album, according to Springsteen Lyrics, will not feature Springsteen and Jon Landau (co-producer of Born to Run).

Springsteen fired Appel on July 27, 1976, and sued Laurel Canyon, Ltd., Appel’s company.

Fraud, undue influence, and breach of trust were among the charges, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

“All parties would later learn that the legal maneuvering was far more about relationships than money,” UCR wrote.

Springsteen had signed contracts with Appel a few years prior, which caused financial difficulties for him.

He was only keeping about a tenth of his earnings.

Springsteen was unconcerned about money.

But if he wanted to keep releasing albums, he needed money.

On July 1, Appel filed a counter-suit.

The case was heard in the New York State Supreme Court on September 29, 1976.

He asked the court to put a stop to Springsteen and Landau’s collaboration.

Springsteen’s career started to suffer as a result of the legal drama.

That year, he was supposed to go back into the studio with The E Street Band, but the judge overseeing the lawsuits advised him not to do so until everything was settled.

The legal battle continued for another year.

Springsteen, meanwhile, took the band on the road and honed his stage presence.

During his recording hiatus, he even broke his self-imposed rule of not performing in large venues, but he needed to reach out to as many people as possible.

On May 28, 1977, the couple reached a settlement.

According to UCR, Appel gave up the majority of his publishing rights in exchange for $800,000, and his production cut was reduced from 6% to 2%.

Above all, Springsteen was able to record in the studio once more.

