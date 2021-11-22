Just days after running the New York City marathon together, Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and her fiance Zac Clark SPLIT.

Tayshia Adams and her fiance Zac Clark have broken up just days after running the New York City marathon together.

According to PEOPLE, Tayisha, 30, and Zac, 37, have called off their engagement.

“Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” a rep for the Bachelorette star said.

In the year 2020, the two met on set of the show.

During the 16th season, Zac was up against the other contestants for her heart.

She chose him as her final rose recipient during the show’s finale.

They got engaged in the end.

There’s no word on why the reality star couple decided to call off their engagement.

There will be more to come…

