Just days before her death at the age of 99, Betty White gushed about celebrating her 100th birthday in a heartbreaking final post.

The actress died a few weeks before her milestone birthday, according to reports.

“My 100th birthday… I can’t believe it’s approaching, and People Magazine is celebrating with me!” wrote the beloved star in her final tweet.

“Tomorrow, the new issue of @people will be available nationwide on newsstands.”

Betty sadly passed away, according to TMZ on Friday.

The iconic actress died at her home on New Year’s Eve morning, according to sources.

Betty was born on January 17, 1922, in Oak Park, Illinois.

In the 1930s, she began her career as a radio host in Los Angeles before moving to television.

Password, Match Game, Tattletales, To Tell The Truth, Hollywood Squares, and The (dollar)25,000 Pyramid made her a staple panelist on American game shows.

Betty was dubbed “the first lady of game shows” after she won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for the first time in 1983.

With her role as Rose Nylund in the 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls, the star’s career took off.

Betty recently gave a rare interview about her health, revealing that she stays in great shape because she has a positive outlook on life.

She told PEOPLE, “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age, it’s amazing.”

The TV personality admitted that she was “born a cockeyed optimist,” which is crucial to her upbeat personality.

“I got it from my mother, and that has never changed,” she continued.

I always look for the bright side.”

Betty joked about her diet, saying, “I try to stay away from anything green.”

“I believe it is working.”

Betty announced earlier this month that she had enlisted the help of her famous friends to celebrate her 100th birthday, which falls on January 17th.

Betty announced on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of herself, that she will be hosting a special birthday celebration.

“Betty White invites you to her 100th Birthday celebration event,” the text beneath the photo reads.

She went on to reveal the impressive guest list for the “America’s Sweetheart” party.

Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt are among the celebrities who will be honored.

“I’m going BIG for my birthday – right to the BIG SCREEN!” Betty wrote in the caption.

