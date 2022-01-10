Just days before his death, Bob Saget and his wife were kissing and joking on Instagram.

Bob Saget, a stand-up comedian, television host, and star of Full House, was discovered dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Jan.

He was 65 years old.

Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara, as well as his wife Kelly Rizzo, are the three daughters of the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host.

Following the tragic news, several fans took to Instagram to express their condolences and comment on Rizzo’s posts.

That’s when many people saw a video she shared with Saget last week, which is now heartbreaking to watch.

The actor from Full House began dating Rizzo in 2015 and married three years later.

During a TikTok Q&A with some fans, Rizzo previously revealed how Saget asked her out.

He contacted her after seeing her social media posts, she claimed.

“I believe Bob was looking for a good Midwestern gal, a Chicago gal, like myself,” she explained.

So he looked at my Instagram and said, ‘Oh, it’s not all selfies and bikinis like she actually does stuff.’

She has a cooking show as well as a travel show.

‘She appears to be intriguing.’

Rizzo went on to say that she agreed to go on a date with him after he asked, “Hey, want to come to one of my shows and then go out for some burgers and lobsters?” Rizzo went on to say that she agreed to go on a date with him after he asked, “Hey, want to come to one of my shows and then go out for some burgers and lobsters?”

Saget and Rizzo did an Instagram video just one week before his death, reminiscing about “another year of fun.”

“Are you ready? Here we go,” Saget said as clips of various activities they did together each month in 2021 flashed on the screen.

That wasn’t Rizzo and Saget’s first Instagram video together, but it was their final one, and it ended with them holding hands.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” his family said in a statement to Page Six after the actor’s death was confirmed. “He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live, and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Though we respectfully request your privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in celebrating the love…

