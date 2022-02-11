Just in time for the Super Bowl, Ashley Haas shares her stadium-approved must-haves.

Just in time for the Super Bowl, Ashley Haas shares her stadium-approved essentials.

Ashley Haas, NFL expert and host of Ashley Against All Odds, shares her game-day essentials.

On game day, there’s plenty to consider.

There’s the game itself, first and foremost.

You have a lot to prepare for as a spectator, especially if you’re going to the stadium, aside from hoping your team wins.

Ashley Haas is here to assist you if you’re worried about packing for an event.

Ashley Against All Odds, a bi-weekly sports gambling YouTube series hosted by the NFL expert, predicts the winner of NFL matchups.

Ashley knows which essentials to prioritize on game day, in addition to her extensive NFL knowledge.

Take a cue from Ashley with her must-haves for the Super Bowl or any other sporting event, including some fashionable, stadium-approved clear bags.

E! : What should you bring to an outdoor stadium if the weather turns bad?AH: You can’t bring an umbrella to an outdoor stadium.

So you can buy one of those disposable plastic ponchos if it’s going to rain.

Alternatively, I came across a very cute option on Amazon.

If you’re going to stay dry, layer up and bring sunglasses if it’s a daytime game outside.

Also, because the games last over three hours outside, the temperature will drop, so bring a jacket! Finally, wear comfortable shoes.

You’ll need to be comfortable because there will be a lot of walking and standing.

This disposable rain poncho will come in handy on game day.

This 5-pack of ponchos has over 1,500 5-star Amazon reviews.

E! : Do you have anything in your bag that everyone wants to borrow?AH: My lip glosses.

For various reasons, I have favorites.

For a night out, use Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss in Rosewood.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is my go-to lip moisturizer.

Because it’s a small pot and friends are always sticking their fingers inside to apply, you should bring antibacterial.

E! : But how…

