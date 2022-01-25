Just in time for Valentine’s Day, save (dollar)50 on Kendra Scott jewelry purchases.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, save (dollar)50 on your Kendra Scott jewelry purchase.

During this Kendra Scott sale, you can get fantastic gifts for yourself and your loved ones.

These deals and products were hand-picked by us because we love them and believe you will as well.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you buy something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, is in charge of selling the items.

As of the time of publication, prices were correct.

The best time to buy jewelry is right now.

Valentine’s Day is approaching, which means you might be shopping for a significant other, dropping some not-so-subtle hints about the gifts you want, or simply buying a present for yourself.

Why don’t you treat yourself to some lovely jewelry?

At Kendra Scott, there’s a can’t-miss deal going on right now.

The brand already has some reasonably priced jewelry, but if you want to splurge a little, this buy moresave more sale is ideal.

You can save (dollar)10 if you spend (dollar)75(plus), (dollar)25 if you spend (dollar)100(plus), and (dollar)50 if you spend (dollar)200.

This sale coincides with Valentine’s Day.

You can get your order in time for the holidays if you order by November 28.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite Kendra Scott designs.

With this cuff heart bracelet, wear your heart on your sleeve.

It’s a lovely addition to your bracelet stack.

Gold and silver versions are also available.

A gold ring is always a good choice, but with its chain link design, this one is particularly unique.

Choose rose gold or silver if yellow gold isn’t your style.

This is a best-selling bracelet.

This white version goes with everything, but there are five other color options if you prefer something more vibrant.

There’s also a necklace to match.

A letter pendant is a unique way to express yourself.

You can wear your first initial, your boo’s initial, or another personal letter.

Kendra Scott’s pendant necklace is a classic.

They’re elegant, simple, and come in a rainbow of colors.

If layering your necklaces seems too difficult, opt for this multi-strand option instead.

Wear these textured earrings to make a statement on your next night out, or even if you just want to look put-together for…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Take (dollar)50 off Your Kendra Scott Jewelry Purchase Just in Time for Valentine’s Day