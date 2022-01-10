Just months before his own tragic death, Bob Saget described the death of his best friend Norm Macdonald as “a knife to the heart.”

On September 14, 2021, comedian Norm died at the age of 61, after a nearly 10-year battle with cancer.

Bob, who died on Sunday, had issued an emotional statement at the time about the SNL star’s death, calling it a “knife to the heart.”

“He’s one of the most important people in my life and one of the sweetest,” he said in a YouTube video called “Remembering Norm.”

We were madly in love with each other.

“I can’t believe he’s gone, and we’re in shock.”

It is a sin for all of us that he is no longer with us.

He was a deeply caring individual.

“And he was so moved by the human condition that it affected him in various ways.”

Bob claimed that Norm had never told him he was sick, despite the fact that he “felt” it.

“I had a feeling something wasn’t quite right.

I believe it was felt by many of us.

His mind was still incredible.

He and I had been texting back and forth.

And I knew the last month was going to be a turning point in whatever was going on,” he said.

“How are you? What are you doing? Are you doing stand-up?” he texted two weeks ago, according to the Full House star.

“And I replied in a way that was far too long.”

I didn’t hear anything after that.

Then I got a text last week that simply said, “I love you.” I didn’t respond much.

“All I said was, ‘I love you, Norm,’ and that was the last time I spoke to him.”

In 1978, Norm and Bob met in Ottawa when they were both 17 and 21 years old.

They became fast friends and collaborated on films like the cult classic Dirty Work, which Norm starred in and Bob directed in 1998.

Norm was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday, just months after Bob paid him tribute.

At around 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department arrived at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando after hotel security discovered Bob in his room.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unknown.

“No signs of foul play or drug use,” cops said.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Bob’s family said, “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.”

“He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he loved performing live in front of his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together…

