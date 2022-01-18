Just one week after her costar Bob Saget died, Jodie Sweetin of Full House got engaged to longtime boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski.

One week after her costar Bob Saget died, Jodie Sweetin of Full House got engaged to longtime boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski.

Many of his former co-stars were present at the late actor’s funeral recently.

Jodie shared the happy news on Instagram, showing off her massive engagement ring and smiling while her soon-to-be husband cuddled close to her.

“I love you Mescal, for always,” Jodie captioned a photo she shared after sharing a quote from legendary poet Maya Angelou.

It’s you who I’m looking for.

I’m excited to see what the future holds for us.

“Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito, and our crazy lives.”

“We’ll do it together.”

“I think I’m going to enjoy turning 40,” Jodie continued.

People were ecstatic over the news, and one wrote, “I’m so happy for you!” in the comments section.

“Congratulations, Jodie! I’m watching Full House right now and seeing how much you’ve changed!” said another.

Others wished the actress a happy birthday, as she approaches her 40th birthday on January 19.

