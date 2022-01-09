Just six months after their breakup, James Arthur reunited with his ex-girlfriend Jessica Grist.

There’s not much to celebrate now that Christmas has passed and normalcy has returned.

However, after rekindling his romance with stunning onoff girlfriend Jessica Grist, it appears that James Arthur is still unwrapping presents.

In July, I revealed that James and the blonde model had broken up in an awkward way, just as he was releasing a record with lyrics about their relationship.

However, now that he’s patched things up, he should be able to sing them without feeling blue.

With both of them dressed in extremely bold, patterned designer outfits, James and Jessica were spotted together at a specialist car garage that wraps smart motors in personalised colours and logos.

“They’ve been apart for six months but have always kept in touch and get along very well,” I’m told.

People close to them are relieved they’ve rekindled their romance — there’s undeniable chemistry between them, and they’ve been together for over a decade.

Hopefully, this is a new beginning, because there was always something positive there.”

Jessica and James began dating in 2012, when she was a backing dancer on the season of The X Factor that James won.

“The challenge is, people like storytelling from me, the love stuff — but it’s trying to work out how I can dress it up in a cooler way,” he said in an interview shortly after their break-up.

I put a lot of myself into the music, as well as a lot of my story, in the hopes that it will help others.

“I’ve never wanted to let people into my personal life, despite the fact that I understand it’s inevitable, but I’m fine with putting myself out there.”

I’m a huge advocate for mental health.

As uncomfortable as it is for me to talk about my personal problems, I’ve seen how beneficial it can be, so I’ll keep doing so, whether through music or interviews.”

James recently announced a headline UK tour for this spring, which will see him perform fan favorites as well as new material at venues across the country.

Hopefully, his rekindled romance will lead to more chart-topping singles.

DOJA CAT gave a performance in Indianapolis that made her look like she was ready for the rodeo.

In these black and red tassled chaps and a matching bra, as well as white trousers and long gloves, the US rapper woke up Naptown with an upbeat performance of some of her biggest hits.

The Kiss Me More singer spent the New Year in the Bahamas, fueling rumors that she is dating rapper French Montana.

