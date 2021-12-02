Just Three Things, Ricky Gervais’ first’serious’ song in 40 years, is featured on the After Life soundtrack.

Just Three Things, Ricky Gervais’ first’serious’ song in 40 years, is featured on the soundtrack to Netflix’s After Life.

When the third series of After Life premieres, Ricky Gervais is aiming for a No. 1 song as well as a No. 1 Netflix hit, because it will be accompanied by his first “serious” song in 40 years.

The song, titled Just Three Things, was composed and written by the comedian and will be included in the show’s soundtrack.

However, he admitted that releasing it makes him nervous because it is a rare departure from comedy.

“I wrote a song for After Life with Andy Burrows,” he revealed.

“It’s not in the show, but the instrumental is because it’s so good — we recorded it, and I even made an unofficial video for it.”

“However, I’m hesitant to release it because it’s a real song, and I’m embarrassed.”

“As David Brent, I can write ironic songs, but I haven’t written a serious song in 40 years, so I’m thinking, ‘What if it’s crap?’ — but it’s not, it’s fantastic.”

Ricky has finished work on the third season of the dark comedy, which will premiere next year and will be the show’s final run of episodes, as he has promised.

But it’s the song that’s making him nervous, because he’s worried it’ll make him a laughingstock — and not for the right reasons.

“It’s not me being me; it’s a song about After Life and Andy’s singing, so I wouldn’t have to tell anyone I wrote it,” he explained.

“When you’re serious, there’s something in it.”

“When you’re being stupid and someone says, ‘That’s ­rubbish,’ you’re like, ‘I don’t give a fk.’

“You go, ‘Fk, is it?’ if someone says, ‘It’s rubbish.’

“And also, music means so much to me, and there are so many artists I admire, that for me to suddenly say, ‘I can do that,’ is a bit of a shock.”

“Many others have attempted and failed to do so.”

If it turns out to be a dud, it will at least provide fodder for his next stand-up routine.

