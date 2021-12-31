Just weeks before her death at the age of 99, Betty White announced plans for a big 100th birthday party with celebrity friends.

Just weeks before her death at the age of 99, Betty White announced plans for a large 100th birthday party with celebrity guests.

BETTY White had just weeks before her death at the age of 99 announced her plans for a huge 100th birthday bash with her celebrity friends.

TMZ was the first to report that the Golden Girls actress passed away at her home on New Year’s Eve morning, just weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17th.

Betty had no illnesses, according to a TMZ source, and was not suffering from any particular ailment.

Natural causes are suspected in the death of the Lake Placid actress.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she’d live forever,” the actress’ agent and friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“I will miss her terribly, as will the animal world, which she adored.”

“I don’t believe Betty was ever afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.”

“She believed she’d be with him again,” Jeff concluded.

Hollywood heavyweights and fans paid their respects to the late actress on social media.

The icon was supposed to host a star-studded bash to commemorate her milestone birthday.

Betty announced on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of herself, that she was throwing a special birthday party.

“Betty White invites you to her 100th Birthday celebration event,” the text beneath the photo reads.

The impressive guest list for the party honoring “America’s sweetheart” was then revealed.

Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt are among the celebrities who will pay tribute to Betty.

“I’m going BIG for my birthday – right to the BIG SCREEN!” Betty wrote in the caption.

Fans couldn’t contain their joy as they praised the iconic actress in the comments section.

“We love you, Betty!!!” one person wrote.

“Just looking at her makes me happy,” another added.

“I’LL BE THERE, QUEEN,” a third said.

On January 17th, Betty would have turned one hundred years old.

The Golden Girls star’s fans recently called for her to date Pete Davidson, 28, as part of her ultimate bucket list before she turns 100.

Fans were concerned as the pioneering female comedian’s name began to trend on Twitter as she approached her 100th birthday.

