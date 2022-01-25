Just weeks before Josh’s child pornography trial, John David Duggar crashed his plane and dialed 911 in a flight emergency.

John David, 32, holds a commercial pilot’s license and is the founder and CEO of Medic Corps, a non-profit that uses planes to help with disaster relief.

The Piper PA-30 crashed on October 29, 2021, at around 7 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Wavery, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department.

“A family from Arkansas ran out of gas and landed in a field,” the spokesperson said.

There were no injuries, but the plane was deemed a “loss” as a result of the damage.

John David was the pilot of the plane and the one who dialed 911, according to Dispatch.

No medical assistance was requested.

The accident is currently being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The plane suffered “substantial” damage, according to the accident report obtained by The Sun.

The plane was being used for “personal” reasons.

According to online aviation records, the flight lasted less than five minutes.

Three passengers were on board the six-seat plane.

Without A Crystal Ball was the first to report on the crash, claiming that passengers included John David’s wife Abbie, 29, and daughter Grace, 2.

John David’s company, Medic Choppers LLC, is the owner of the Piper PA-30 Fixed Wing Multi-Engine.

On July 20, 2020, the firm received the plane.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, John David obtained his commercial pilot license just weeks after the crash on November 14, 2021.

In addition, he holds a pilot’s license.

Abbie, John David’s wife, is a pilot who received her student pilot certificate on August 20, 2020.

The couple shares a love of flying, as John David proposed to Abbie while surrounded by planes.

They also photographed a wedding at an airport.

They often fly together to celebrate holidays and milestones, and it was on a plane that they announced their pregnancy with daughter Gracie.

They wore a baby onesie with the words “Baby passenger on board” on it.

In April, Abbie attended the SUN ‘n FUN airshow in Florida to celebrate her birthday.

Jeremiah, Josiah, and John David’s brother-in-law Austin Forsyth are all pilots.

The terrifying accident occurred less than a month before his older brother Josh’s child pornography trial began.

Josh, 33, was arrested in April 2021 on suspicion of receiving and possessing child pornography.

On December 9, after a nearly two-year trial, he was found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography.

