‘Justice League’ director Joss Whedon claims that the studio asked him to ‘fix’ Zack Snyder’s film.

With his 2017 release, Joss Whedon was chastised by some DC fans for abandoning Zack Snyder’s vision for Justice League.

Whedon, on the other hand, admits that the remake was not his idea.

According to the director, Warner Bros. was dissatisfied with Snyder’s original version and asked him to come in and fix it.

Snyder co-wrote and directed Justice League after directing Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

However, a family tragedy struck Snyder in May 2017, while he was working on post-production.

Whedon, who previously directed Marvel’s Avengers film, was brought in by Warner Bros. to finish the project.

He reworked the project with new reshoots and new story arcs.

However, when his Justice League film debuted in November, it was met with mixed reviews.

In 2017, some fans thought the CGI was poor and the story was disjointed.

Many people demanded that Snyder’s film be released.

After Warner Bros. invested (dollar)20 million in his project, the director released the Snyder cut, dubbed Zack Snyder’s Justice League, in early 2021.

Whedon recently spoke out about the Justice League backlash, which included allegations of misconduct from actors like Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot.

He denied the accusations.

Whedon also suggested that the studio see an early screening of Snyder’s original vision and ask him to change it when discussing the criticisms of his version of the movie.

He told Vulture that he was asked to fix it.

“And I thought I might be able to assist.”

Without him, the (hashtag)JusticeLeague would be incomplete! pic.twitter.comYXbLKtQ3Ob

One of the director’s biggest regrets is taking on the project.

Whedon cited the internet’s power in acknowledging the amount of hate he’s received from some fans, as well as how his career has taken a turn since the misconduct allegations.

“The early internet lifted me up, and the modern internet dragged me down,” he explained.

“I’m not blind to the symmetry.”

Whedon reflected on his successes and failures during his interview with Vulture.

He claims he became a target after his ex-wife made details of their marriage public.

“She sent out a letter accusing me of some wrongdoings and making false claims about me,” he said.

“However, because I had done the bad things, people knew I was a target.”

I went furniture shopping and now I believe I’m hosting a science fiction anthology?

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.