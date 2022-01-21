Justin and Claire Duggar are selling their renovated Texas home for (dollar)199K after relocating away from their famous family.

JUSTIN Duggar and his wife, Claire Spivey, have moved away from his famous family and have renovated and listed a Texas home for (dollar)199,900.

In February 2021, Justin, 19, and Claire, 19, married and relocated to Texas, where Claire’s family lives.

On September 9, 2021, the couple purchased a fixer-upper in Fort Worth, Texas for (dollar)134,700.

The Sun can now reveal that the couple flipped the house on January 21 and listed it for (dollar)199,900.

There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the “bungalow.”

The home has been “freshly re-done” with “no expense spared,” according to the Realtor listing.

The house is modern in design and has an open concept.

New gray cabinets, marble countertops, subway tile backsplash, black hardware, and stainless appliances are featured in this kitchen.

Gray wood flooring can be found in the kitchen, living room, and family room.

The bathrooms have gray tile flooring and white countertops.

The bedrooms have carpeting and ceiling fans.

With the addition of new windows, the abode receives an abundance of natural light.

The backyard is large and includes an outdoor cooking oven.

Justin isn’t the first person to renovate and sell a home.

As previously reported by The Sun, Jim Bob, 55, purchased a Springdale, Arkansas home on May 18, 2020 for (dollar)35,500 and sold it to Justin on December 8, 2020 for (dollar).

After renovating the trailer, Justin posted stunning before and after photos of the kitchen.

On March 8, Justin and his wife sold their home for (dollar)195,000 to a married couple.

Just months after announcing their courtship on the family’s now-canceled reality show Counting On, Justin and Claire got engaged in November 2020.

They married in Texas in February 2021.

After it was revealed that Justin had joined her church, Counting On fans assumed he had moved to Texas.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Justin listed Spivey Construction, a Texas-based company founded by Claire’s father Robert in 2006, as his employer for a campaign donation.

The company’s “secretary” is listed as his job title.

Following the cancellation of the Duggar family’s show Counting On, the decision was made.

Following Josh’s arrest for two counts of child pornography in April 2021, Counting On was canceled.

After a nearly two-week trial, Josh, 33, was found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography on December 9.

Justin was present to show his support for his brother, and he even cried when the guilty verdict was announced.

