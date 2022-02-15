Justin and Hailey Bieber believe that having a ‘Big Family’ is in their future (source).

Justin and Hailey Bieber believe that having a large family is their destiny (source).

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are excited to start a family.

“Hailey and Justin have been doing well.

They are closer than ever before, and their relationship is extremely healthy, balanced, and supportive.

“They are super communicative and respectful of one another and make a constant effort to hear each other,” a source tells ET. “They have worked really hard on that, and it shows in how much closer they’ve gotten.”

That has been a life-changing experience for them.”

The couple’s desire to start a family has only grown stronger as a result of their communication and respect for one another.

“They aspire to have a large family one day.”

“They both feel like part of their purpose for being on this planet was to be parents,” the source continues.

It’s been ingrained in them since the beginning, and they’re excited to put it into action.”

The news that the Biebers want to start a family comes after Hailey told WSJ Magazine earlier this month that they aren’t planning on having a baby just yet.

For the magazine’s Spring Fashion issue, Hailey said, “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try.”

“However, there’s a reason they call it a try, right? You never know how long that process will take.”

This year, there will be no children; I believe it would be too stressful.”

“There’s this thing that happens for women when they get married,” she continued.

Everyone assumes it goes like this: “First comes love, then marriage, then the baby,” but she added, “What about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?”

The Rhode founder stated that when she was younger, she had a plan for herself and envisioned her ideal family life.

“I think I had it in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and that I was going to want to have kids when I was really, really young,” she said.

“Then I turned 25, and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m still really, really young!'”

Justin has also expressed interest in starting a family with his wife, even saying.

