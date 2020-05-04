Justin and Hailey Bieber Reflect on the Hardest Times in Their Relationship in Revealing New Series

24 SHARES Share Tweet

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber‘s romance hasn’t always been picture perfect.

The fan-favorite couple opened up about their road to marriage in an episode of their new Facebook Watch series The Biebers on Watch, where Justin and Hailey will give fans an intimate look into their lives.

For the premiere episode, the duo took a fun-filled boat trip on the lake near their house and reflected on the highs and lows of becoming Mr. and Mrs. Bieber.

“The more that you work on it and the more that you fight for it to be solid and you fight for it to be—it takes a lot of work, wouldn’t you say?” Hailey told the “Yummy” singer while enjoying picturesque scenery together. “We’ve had to work hard on our relationship and I think that pays off in a way where we’ve just become so connected to each other and so close and so solid with each other.”

For his part, Justin chimed in, “There’s a lot of things that I needed to work on. Forgiveness things. Jealousy things. Insecurities that I needed to—that I didn’t even realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you.”

“I realize there was a lot of things—blind spots—in my life that I didn’t realize I had,” he continued. “That was really hard to work through those things, but I think, you know, when you choose to look through those things, they actually—I feel like now that I’ve worked through a lot of that stuff, you and I are closer than ever.”

Still on the topic of the challenges of their relationship, the model opened up about deciding to get back together with Justin after their 2016 split. “I think it actually, when I looked back on it, it was the best thing that we took time apart and had time to do our own thing and I felt like I found my footing just as—in my career and on my own and as a young adult,” she said. “By the time that we got back together I just felt like…I knew what I wanted.”

Hailey added, “I cared about you so much that I was like, ‘It doesn’t even matter to me if he’s in my life in like a romantic way. I just care about him so much that I want him to—I want us to be in each other’s lives and that be okay.'”

As for the best part of being married to each other, Hailey couldn’t help but gush over her hubby: “The most rewarding thing about being married definitely is just the, like, companionship, I think, that you get out of it.”

Happy to have her in his life, especially amid his battle with Lyme’s Disease, Justin agreed, saying, “I think the security marriage gives you is that you make a covenant before God to love that person for better or for worse, in sickness and in health, which is something that you have done amazing for me; you were there for me when I was really struggling.”