Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ‘Feel Like It’s Their Destiny’ to Have Children, and They’re ‘More Than Ready’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are expecting their third child, according to a source close to the couple.

“Babies are definitely on the brain” for the “Peaches” singer, 27, and the model, 25, according to the source.

“They both believe it is their destiny to have children together, and they are fully prepared.”

After two years of on-again, off-again dating, the couple married in a courthouse wedding in New York City in September 2018.

A year later, in South Carolina, they had a larger, more traditional wedding with family and friends.

“Hailey is Justin’s true love.”

Before their first wedding, an insider told Us, “He loves that she is super chill and down to do anything.”

“Hailey has significantly calmed Justin and transformed him into a man.”

He considers her his best friend and soulmate and believes she will be his forever.”

The couple is eager to become a trio after three years of marriage.

“I see a pregnancy announcement in the near future,” says the first source.

“Justin is fully prepared.

Being a father, he believes, is one of his primary goals in life.

He can’t wait to be a father and has dreamed of it for a long time.”

While babysitting his younger siblings Jazmyn, 13, Jaxon, 12, and Bay, 3, the Grammy winner has already gotten in some practice.

Allie, 14, is his stepbrother.

“My favorite girlsss,” the “Baby” singer captioned a photo of himself posing with his wife, Jazmyn, and daughter Allie on Instagram on Wednesday, December 29.

For her part, Baldwin is an aunt to 16-month-old Iris, the daughter of her older sister, Alaia.

The Arizona native and her husband were photographed babysitting the toddler in Los Angeles earlier this year, visiting a farmer’s market and sharing a snack.

“Cute sweet niece,” the Drew designer captioned a sweet video of Iris on Instagram at the time.

According to the insider, “Hailey is finally ready to be a mom.”

“Before they fully settled down, she wanted to travel and enjoy life with Justin as husband and wife for a few years.

However, it appears that this is no longer the case.

