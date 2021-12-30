Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ‘Feel Like It’s Their Destiny’ to Start a Family: They’re ‘More Than Ready’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ‘Feel Like It’s Their Destiny’ to Have Children: They’re ‘More Than Prepared’
An insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are planning to start a family.
“Babies are definitely on the brain,” a source says of the 27-year-old singer and the 25-year-old model.
“They both believe that having children together is their destiny, and they are certainly prepared.”
After two years of on-again, off-again dating, the couple married in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse.
A year later, in South Carolina, they held a larger, more traditional wedding with family and friends.
“Justin has a thing for Hailey.
He adores how laid-back she is and how willing she is to try anything,” a source close to the couple told Us ahead of their first wedding.
“Hailey has helped Justin become a better man by calming him down.
He considers her his best friend and soulmate and considers her his forever.”
The couple is excited to become a trio after three years of marriage.
The first source speculates, “I could see a pregnancy announcement in the near future.”
“Justin is well prepared.
Being a father, he believes, is one of his main goals in life.
He can’t wait to be a father and has wanted to be one for a long time.”
While babysitting his younger siblings Jazmyn, 13, Jaxon, 12, and Bay, 3, the Grammy winner has already gotten in some practice.
He is also Allie’s 14-year-old stepbrother.
“My favorite girlsss,” the “Baby” singer captioned a photo of himself with his wife, Jazmyn, and Allie on Instagram on Wednesday, December 29.
For her part, Baldwin is an aunt to 16-month-old Iris, the daughter of her older sister, Alaia.
The Arizona native and her husband were photographed babysitting the toddler in Los Angeles earlier this year, visiting a farmer’s market and sharing a snack.
“Cute sweet niece,” the Drew designer captioned a sweet video of Iris on Instagram at the time.
According to the insider, “Hailey is finally ready to be a mom.”
“Before they fully settled down, she wanted to travel and enjoy life with Justin as husband and wife for a few years.”
However, it appears that this is no longer the case.
