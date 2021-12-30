Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ‘Feel Like It’s Their Destiny’ to Start a Family: They’re ‘More Than Ready’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ‘Feel Like It’s Their Destiny’ to Have Children: They’re ‘More Than Prepared’

An insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are planning to start a family.

“Babies are definitely on the brain,” a source says of the 27-year-old singer and the 25-year-old model.

“They both believe that having children together is their destiny, and they are certainly prepared.”

After two years of on-again, off-again dating, the couple married in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse.

A year later, in South Carolina, they held a larger, more traditional wedding with family and friends.

“Justin has a thing for Hailey.

He adores how laid-back she is and how willing she is to try anything,” a source close to the couple told Us ahead of their first wedding.

“Hailey has helped Justin become a better man by calming him down.

He considers her his best friend and soulmate and considers her his forever.”

The couple is excited to become a trio after three years of marriage.

The first source speculates, “I could see a pregnancy announcement in the near future.”

“Justin is well prepared.

Being a father, he believes, is one of his main goals in life.

He can’t wait to be a father and has wanted to be one for a long time.”

While babysitting his younger siblings Jazmyn, 13, Jaxon, 12, and Bay, 3, the Grammy winner has already gotten in some practice.

He is also Allie’s 14-year-old stepbrother.

“My favorite girlsss,” the “Baby” singer captioned a photo of himself with his wife, Jazmyn, and Allie on Instagram on Wednesday, December 29.

For her part, Baldwin is an aunt to 16-month-old Iris, the daughter of her older sister, Alaia.

The Arizona native and her husband were photographed babysitting the toddler in Los Angeles earlier this year, visiting a farmer’s market and sharing a snack.

“Cute sweet niece,” the Drew designer captioned a sweet video of Iris on Instagram at the time.

According to the insider, “Hailey is finally ready to be a mom.”

“Before they fully settled down, she wanted to travel and enjoy life with Justin as husband and wife for a few years.”

However, it appears that this is no longer the case.

