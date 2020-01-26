Justin Bieber Calls New Album a ”Reflection” of His Struggles During Tearful Speech

Justin Bieber is thankful for how far he’s come in life.

In the past year alone, the singer wed Hailey Bieber, overcame Lyme disease and completed his sixth studio album, all things he apparently never thought were possible, namely because he didn’t think he’d survive so long. In a tearful speech at his album listening party, the musician told the crowds, according to Variety, “I don’t even think I should be alive never mind thrive.”

He revealed he feels “hurt by the industry” and “the people” who he worked with from adolescence to even now. Variety says he didn’t identify any specific instance or person who hurt him, but the publication reports he felt “unsure who to turn to or who to trust during those challenging times.”

One person he knew he could trust, however, was Scooter Braun who he said “walked with me through a lot of s–t.”

He also credited God with helping him through the depression he experienced. “There’s power in weakness,” he told the audience.

The 25-year-old said his forthcoming album is a “reflection” of the adversity he’s faced and thanked his fans for “loving me at my worst.”

Last but not least, the Canada-native thanked his model wife for sticking by his side. He told Hailey, “I love you with all my heart … and I’m so proud of us.”

Then, at the conclusion of his speech, he quipped, “I’ve gotta get it together. I’m gonna go shoot myself.” Variety said he quickly emphasized it was a joke.

This candid admission from the singer isn’t shocking considering he’s discussed prior struggles before. Nevertheless, fans have never seen such a raw side of the singer and are bracing themselves for the release of his YouTube documentary, which premieres on Jan. 27.

In the gut-wrenching trailer for the docuseries, Justin discusses the battles he’s faced and how he’s since found joy. As his wife says in the trailer, “Maybe by watching this people will kinda get a glimpse into his world.”